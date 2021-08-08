Miss Quince Expo returns after COVID-19 hiatus

The last time dressmaker Temeaka Christine watched young women cross a stage at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds wearing her quinceañera dresses was in March 2020.

Days later, Sonoma County followed the world into a prolonged societal pause as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold and state health orders shut down businesses and halted gatherings.

Quinceañeras, like most social get-togethers, were abandoned, and the many businesses supported by the parties suffered. Among them was Christine’s Goddess Glam Boutique in Windsor, where she is dedicated to outfitting those who are not often targeted by the North Bay’s mainstream bridal shops and dressmakers — young women of color seeking culturally specific outfits or girls seeking plus-sized clothing.

Many future customers Christine had landed at last year’s Miss Quince y Novias Expo, an annual showcasing of quinceañera-adjacent businessses — from DJs and bands to limousine rentals, photographers and videographers — canceled parties soon afterward.

Now, nearly a year and a half later, the expo had returned, joining the Sonoma County Fair in carrying forward even as the delta variant of the coronavirus caused cases to rise once again and worried public health experts.

Those worries affected the expo, where around half of the merchants who were scheduled to work the event had canceled at the last minute, organizer Juan Pablo Tamayo said. Tamayo is the managing director of Spanish language magazines California Bissness and Miss Quince Y Novias, which sponsor and organize the event.

Visitor numbers were lower than previous years but still steady, Tamayo said, and he expected a larger crowd on Sunday.

The quinceañera business itself, where pricier parties can cost as much as $20,000, was also off to a halting start amid the virus ups and downs, Tamayo said.

The Latino holiday is the combination of a girl’s 15th birthday party with a broader coming of age rite.

“It ‘s what shows that you’re becoming a woman,” Aryanna Chavez, 18, said at the expo. “You’re grown up and not a little girl anymore.”

There was no stopping the fashion show at Saturday’s event, where more than a dozen girls and young women took the stage in sumptuous dresses of all colors and styles from Goddess Glam Boutique.

“We did so much work for this and I really wanted to see the girls shine,” Christine said.

Isabella Macias, 14, was declared winner of the brief pageant through a measurement of crowd applause. She will appear on the cover of a forthcoming issue of Miss Quince Y Novias.

Macias stayed coy about her own quinceañera dreams. She was not sure she wanted one, she said. But, supposing her parents were to force her into such an affair, then, she said, “I know what I want.”

