Miss Sonoma County contest crowns 2022 winners

The 75th annual Miss Sonoma County and 10th annual Miss Sonoma County's Outstanding Teen competitions took place Saturday at the Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park.

Katie Horger, 22, was named Miss Sonoma County 2022.

She was crowned by last year’s winner, Sunny Muscatell; last year’s Miss Sonoma County's Outstanding Teen, Kyra Shi; and Miss California’s Outstanding Teen 2021, Maya Alvarez-Coyne.

Delaney Bright, 16, was named Miss Sonoma County’s Outstanding Teen 2022.

The event was held in person and streamed online.