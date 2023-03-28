Lawrence “Larry” Atchison, an at-risk Santa Rosa man who went missing Feb. 27, was found dead Monday afternoon a few miles from his home, police said Tuesday.

A woman walking on a rural trail in the 4500 block of Fawn Hollow Lane, southeast of Santa Rosa's Bennett Valley neighborhood, noticed a body lying on the ground and believed the person was dead, according to a release from the Santa Rosa Police Department.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6524106&lat=38.4180001&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The woman contacted the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and deputies who responded to the location noticed the clothing on the body matched those of Atchison and confirmed he was deceased.

Atchison, 64, went missing around 4 p.m. Feb. 27 after leaving his home on Leafwood Circle, while his wife, who he doesn’t usually stray from, was in the bathroom.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the body was Atchison.

Santa Rosa detectives do not believe foul play was involved, but a cause of death has not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

