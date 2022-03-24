Subscribe

Missing Cotati teen added to national database of lost children

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 23, 2022, 5:54PM

A Cotati girl has been added to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s database after disappearing two weeks ago.

Eloise Urbanski, 17, was last seen on March 9 at Technology High School, 550 Bonnie Ave., according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

The agency reported Eloise missing but her disappearance is being investigated by the Cotati Police Department.

“We are actively investigating this as an at-risk missing juvenile case,” Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish told The Press Democrat on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, Rohnert Park police reported Eloise did not have a car and her friends believed she may have taken a train to San Francisco.

Parish added she had runaway previously and been found in San Francisco.

Eloise was last seen wearing a black and green hoodie with black sweatpants.

She’s about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with long wavy brown hair and blue eyes. She has piercings in her nose and lip.

Parish said anyone with information should dial (707) 792-4611.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette