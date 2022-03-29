Subscribe

Missing Cotati teen found after nearly 3 weeks

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 29, 2022, 10:19AM

A Cotati girl who was reported missing nearly three weeks ago has been found safe, authorities announced Tuesday.

The 17-year-old’s name has been removed from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s database, according to Cotati Police Chief Michael Parish.

The Cotati Police Department had been investigating her disappearance. She had last been seen March 9.

Parish said it wasn’t the first time the girl was reported missing. She had run away previously and been found in San Francisco.

