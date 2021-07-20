Missing hiker found dead at Point Reyes National Seashore

A hiker who went missing over the weekend at the Point Reyes National Seashore was found dead at the base of a cliff Monday morning, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mitra Rasti, 58, of San Jose was reported missing by a family member around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday after she went for a hike near the seashore’s Bear Valley Visitor Center and didn’t come home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities began searching for Rasti on Sunday night. Her body was found shortly after 6 a.m. at the base of a cliff near Arch Rock, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The cause and manner of Rasti’s death will be released after investigations are completed by the National Park Service and the Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division, according to the release.

An autopsy with toxicology testing is scheduled for later this week, the sheriff’s office said.

