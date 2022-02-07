Missing hiker who took different route from brother on popular Sierra trail found dead

A missing Northern California man who separated from his brother on a hike in California's Sierra Nevada was found dead Sunday, officials said.

The hiker fell over a ridge line on the popular Sierra Buttes Lookout Trail near Young America Lake and succumbed to his injuries, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The unnamed hiker was reported missing by his brother on Saturday. The brother said the two hiked to Sierra Buttes Lookout early Saturday morning and chose different routes to return to the car. When the brother got back to the car, his brother was not there and he hiked back up the trail, but couldn't find him and called authorities to report him missing.

More than a dozen groups and agencies were involved in the search effort that continued until 8 p.m. Saturday and restarted early Sunday morning. The U.S. Forest Service and Sierra City Fire Department scoured the area on snowmobiles. A California Highway Patrol fixed-wing aircraft and helicopter flew over the area.

Deputies told ABC 10 that a search team members and a CHP helicopter discovered the hiker's body in Lakes Basin Sunday afternoon.

Starting near Sierra City about 50 miles northwest of Truckee, the Sierra Buttes Lookout Trail is a challenging and steep out-and-back trek that takes you to a decommissioned fire outlook built in 1915 and perched at the top of the 8,587-foot-tall Sierra Buttes, the Outdoor Project said. The hike, which is about 5 miles roundtrip, includes several flights of metal stairs that lead to the lookout offering 360-degree views, stretching from Mount Lassen to Castle Peak near Donner Pass.