Missing man found dead in Death Valley National Park

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 7, 2022, 7:48AM

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK— The body of a Southern California man who had been missing since last month was found in a remote section of Death Valley National Park, authorities said.

John McCarry, 69, of Long Beach last contacted a family member by text message from the U.S. 395 community of Olancha, saying he was heading to the desert park, the National Park Service said in a statement.

McCarry's vehicle was found by park rangers in Panamint Valley on May 31 and an air and ground search located his body about a quarter-mile away on June 1.

His body was recovered with the assistance of the Inyo County coroner's office.

Foul play is not suspected in the death, the statement said.

