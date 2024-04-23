Petaluma police ask for public’s help in finding at-risk man

Authorities are on the lookout for 67-year-old Steven Allen, last seen leaving a skilled nursing facility in Petaluma.|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF

Police announced Tuesday that they are looking for a disabled 67-year-old local resident who walked away from a skilled nursing facility in Petaluma.

Steven Allen, considered to be an at-risk missing adult, was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, leaving the nursing facility on foot and wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. Allen “uses both a cane and walker to walk. One of his arms is injured and in a sling,” Petaluma police said in a news alert.

Allen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-762-2727.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor