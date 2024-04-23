Petaluma police ask for public’s help in finding at-risk man

Police announced Tuesday that they are looking for a disabled 67-year-old local resident who walked away from a skilled nursing facility in Petaluma.

Steven Allen, considered to be an at-risk missing adult, was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, leaving the nursing facility on foot and wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. Allen “uses both a cane and walker to walk. One of his arms is injured and in a sling,” Petaluma police said in a news alert.

Allen is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-762-2727.