Missing man’s Honda found in Mendocino County

Authorities are searching for a missing Texas man whose empty Honda was found along Highway 101 in Mendocino County this week.

The man, Zachary Manuel Velasquez, 30, was last seen Oct. 12 at his apartment in northwest Austin, Texas, the Austin Police Department said. Authorities learned someone had heard from Velasquez on Oct. 16, though that person did not see Velasquez in person.

He was reported missing to the Austin Police Department on Nov. 14. Two days later, the Mendocino County Search & Rescue team searched the area near Highway 101 and Highway 271 in Leggett, where Velasquez’s blue Honda was found parked along the road.

They didn’t find Velasquez or clues about where he might be, however, and checks with local hospitals and public safety agencies were fruitless. Police say he’s 5 foot 4 inches and 150 pounds with a black goatee and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Velasquez’s whereabouts can contact the Austin Police Department by calling 512-974-5017 or the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office tip line at 707-234-2100.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.