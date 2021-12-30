Missing Napa woman’s body found in Napa River

The body of a woman found in the Napa River two days before Christmas was positively identified as a local woman who had been missing since Dec. 13.

Crystal Lea McCarthy, a 37-year-old Napa resident, was identified Wednesday evening by the Napa County Coroner’s Office.

Her body was recovered Dec. 23 from the river near the Third Street Bridge in Napa, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Her cause of death is being investigated, and results aren’t expected to be available for several weeks.

According to Napa police, the last-known footage of McCarthy shows her entering a 7 Eleven store at Silverado Trail and Lincoln Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

The store is across the street from the Napa River and about 1 mile north of Third Street.

McCarthy was reported missing Dec. 14.

Her family created a Facebook page asking for help in finding her and had organized several searches.

Her body was found by a Napa County sheriff’s deputy who was patrolling the river by boat.

That day, her father posted an item on Facebook saying that it was his daughter.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I need to let everyone know that has been praying for my Crystal that she was found today in the Napa River,” he wrote. “Please continue to pray as that’s all I know at this time. We are devastated and heart broken.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Napa police are investigating the circumstances behind McCarthy’s disappearance and want anyone with information to call 707-257-9592.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.