Missing Nebraska dad arrested in Bay Area after kids found dead

A missing man whose two children were found dead under "suspicious" circumstances in Nebraska was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday, police said.

Adam Price, 35, was arrested Sunday and is awaiting extradition to Bellevue, Nebraska, where police say his children Emily, 5, and Theodore, 3, were found dead in his home.

The children's mother, Mary Nielsen, told reporters that she and Adam Price are in the process of getting divorced and that the children were at their father's home for court-ordered visitation.

It is not clear if Price has links to the Bay Area or how police learned he was in the region.

Nielsen, who had moved to Illinois with the children, called police more than once and went on social media to plead for information on her children's whereabouts after not hearing from them since Thursday. Nielsen said her husband was under court order to provide her daily communication with the children during his visits.

Bellevue police twice went to Adam Price's home — late Saturday night and early Sunday morning — at Nielsen's request to check on the children, but left when no one answered the door. Bellevue police spokesman Capt. Andy Jashinske said in a news release that officers didn't have sufficient reason to force an entry into the home.

A friend of Nielsen's went to Price's home around 11 a.m. Sunday at her request and went inside after finding the door unlocked. The friend called police after finding the children's bodies.

Nielsen told the Omaha World-Herald that her children had been "happy, sweet, loving," and described Emily as exceptionally smart and Theodore as a typical little boy who liked playing with superheroes.

"I wish I could hold you one more time and tell you how much I love you," she said in a Facebook post Monday. "Rest easy, my sweet babies."