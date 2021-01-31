Subscribe

Missing Northern California snowboarder rescued by volunteer team at Tahoe ski resort

VINCENT MOLESKI
SACRAMENTO BEE
January 30, 2021, 5:04PM
A volunteer rescue team retrieved a snowboarder on Thursday who had been reported missing near the Sugar Bowl ski resort amid severe weather.

Two teams with the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team, working alongside Sugar Bowl personnel, were called to find the snowboarder as nightfall approached.

The search took place between Cold Steam Canyon and Mount Lincoln as heavy snowfall bore down on the Sierra Nevada. Crews were also aware of a potential for avalanches as they worked to find the snowboarder.

One team was sent in from Mount Judah, while the other was sent in from Cold Steam Canyon outfitted with a snowcat. It took this latter team several miles of searching before coming into contact with the snowboarder just after midnight, and they were brought back and able to be sent home.

"TNSAR wants to remind people that the regional avalanche danger is expected to remain high through the weekend," the search and rescue team wrote in a social media update. "Also, remember that feet of new snow can make backcountry travel very slow, difficult and dangerous. Please be careful this weekend (as always) and choose routes carefully."

The Tahoe region was pummeled by the powerful storm that cleared out of Northern California on Friday after bringing snow to the Sierra and rain to the Sacramento area. Sugar Bowl officials reported more than 6 feet of snow in the last week.

