Missing Oakland girl, 16, found dead at Sacramento apartment

OAKLAND — A 16-year-old girl reported missing in Oakland was found dead with a gunshot wound at an apartment in Sacramento, authorities said.

Police responding to a call on March 17 discovered Marcella Bernal-Garcia with at least one gunshot wound at the residence east of downtown, the Sacramento Bee reported. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

A gun was recovered at the apartment, the Bee reported Friday.

Sacramento police didn't immediately give further details about the girl’s death, including whether foul play was suspected.

Oakland police confirmed they received a missing-person report about Bernal-Garcia on March 15.

The teen attended Oakland’s Castlemont High School, KTVU-TV reported.

In statement, the Oakland Unified School District said, "the Castlemont family will miss Marcella, and our hearts go out to her friends and family.”

“The fact that she passed the way she did is another tragic example of our country’s scourge of gun violence, which must come to an end," the district statement said.