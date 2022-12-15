Missing Petaluma woman spotted in San Francisco

Authorities looking for Virginia Fuquay, a Petaluma woman with dementia who has been missing since Tuesday, caught an unexpected break Thursday after a security guard realized that he’d seen her in San Francisco. However, the 68-year-old disappeared again before police could arrive.

“Some good news that at least she’s OK as of yesterday,” said Lt. Tim Lyons of the Petaluma Police Department, speaking with the Argus-Courier on Thursday after learning of the sighting.

Since being informed of her disappearance Tuesday night, Petaluma police have spearheaded a wide, multi-agency effort to locate Fuquay, including use of an airplane with thermal imaging, a rescue boat, drones, motorcycles, K-9s and multiple personnel. But on Thursday, Dec. 15, police found out they’d been looking in the wrong place. Fuquay appears to have taken a bus out of town.

The tip came from a security guard for an apartment complex on King Street in downtown San Francisco. Around midday Wednesday, “He saw a woman trying to get into the apartment complex,” Lyons said. “She said she lived there, so he met with the management, and they checked records, and couldn’t confirm that she was a resident there.”

The security guard spent about 90 minutes trying to help Fuquay, Lyons said, eventually taking her to a nearby Wells Fargo on King Street, where she wanted to cash a check. But “they couldn’t do anything with the check because she had no ID.” It was during this transaction, at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, that the latest video image of Fuquay was captured by a surveillance camera.

Concerned for her welfare, the guard called San Francisco police – but while waiting for them to arrive, “she wandered off,” Lyons said. Connecting her afterward to the alert of a missing woman out of Petaluma, the guard then contacted Petaluma police.

That was Wednesday night. But it at least indicates Fuquay – who left her home in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue home on foot without an ID, phone or even a jacket – found a way to avoid the recent below-freezing nights in Petaluma.

“It kind of adds up,” Lyons said. “The last video we put out, she was going north on (Petaluma) Boulevard. One person said she was trying to get a bus to Suisun City.” Since then, police had been checking other surveillance videos and distributing fliers to regional bus companies.

Lyons said a dog following Fuquay’s scent seemed to point to that route as well. “She probably got on a bus sometime after 5:45 Tuesday night,” he said. “And she ended up at 12:10 (Wednesday) in San Francisco.”

Lyons said he was grateful for the multi-agency effort made to find Fuquay, based from a command center at the AMF Boulevard Lanes bowling alley on South Petaluma Boulevard.

Lyons also praised the San Francisco security guard for his alertness. “There’s a lot of homeless down there, and to recognize that this one was a little different? Really good job,” he said.

The search for Fuquay is ongoing. Though apparently OK as of Wednesday, she still has no identification, no phone, and was disoriented enough to try to enter an apartment she doesn’t live in.

“We’re working with SFPD right now,” Lyons said, describing their departments as being “in constant contact.” Renewed efforts include “getting out as much of the pictures and fliers that we have. They have foot patrol officers in that area around King Street.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Petaluma police at 707-778-4326.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.