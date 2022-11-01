A dog missing for six days was rescued from a storm drain by Santa Rosa firefighters Sunday night.
Firefighters discovered the pet while responding to a call reporting dog noises coming from a storm drain at San Juan Street and Spain Avenue, according to a Monday Facebook post by the City of Santa Rosa Fire Department.
Crews enlisted the help of Santa Rosa Water and Sonoma County Animal Services to rescue the dog and used bacon to lure him out of the drain, according to the post.
In video shared by the department, the animal is seen stumbling from side to side as it attempted to crawl through the 24-inch drain pipe.
The bacon was fixed to a robot with a camera that had been sent to the 14-year-old pet’s location 250 feet from an opening, according to the post.
The robot moved slowly toward the open air, enticing the dog to crawl toward the firefighters whistling and saying the dog’s name, Milo.
Some of rescuers said phrases such as “Come here,” and, “Good boy,” Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said. The owner called to Milo too.
A dog catch pole was taped to the robot and sent to the animal. It secured Milo and was able to move the dog the rest of the way out of the pipe.
When Milo was presented to his owner, the man thanked those responsible for the rescue and hurried to take the dog to the veterinarian, Dahl said.
Santa Rosa Fire does not have updated information on Milo’s condition.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com.
