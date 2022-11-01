A dog missing for six days was rescued from a storm drain by Santa Rosa firefighters Sunday night.

Firefighters discovered the pet while responding to a call reporting dog noises coming from a storm drain at San Juan Street and Spain Avenue, according to a Monday Facebook post by the City of Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Crews enlisted the help of Santa Rosa Water and Sonoma County Animal Services to rescue the dog and used bacon to lure him out of the drain, according to the post.

In video shared by the department, the animal is seen stumbling from side to side as it attempted to crawl through the 24-inch drain pipe.

*Animal Rescue – San Juan Street* Last night, firefighters responded to San Juan Street at Spain Avenue in east Santa Rosa for a report of a dog stuck in a storm drain. The dog had been reported missing for five days and a nearby resident heard the sounds of the dog coming from the storm drain. The Fire Department requested that Santa Rosa Water respond to the scene with their specialized camera equipment. The camera is referred to as a CCTV (closed-circuit television) robot and is typically used to inspect storm drain and sewer pipes. Sonoma County Animal Services also responded to the scene. Unsuccessful attempts were made to try and lure the dog out. Eventually, bacon was secured to the robot and it made contact with the dog 250 feet inside the 24 inch pipe. With loud verbal coaxing from firefighters and the bacon, the dog slowly followed the camera almost all the way out of the pipe before it collapsed from exhaustion. Crews then taped a catch pole from the Animal Control Officer to the robot, sent it in, secured the dog and were able to safely get him out the rest of the way. The dog was alive, and the owner transported him to a 24-hour vet. We're hopeful that he makes a full recovery. Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Monday, October 31, 2022

The bacon was fixed to a robot with a camera that had been sent to the 14-year-old pet’s location 250 feet from an opening, according to the post.

The robot moved slowly toward the open air, enticing the dog to crawl toward the firefighters whistling and saying the dog’s name, Milo.

Some of rescuers said phrases such as “Come here,” and, “Good boy,” Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said. The owner called to Milo too.

A dog catch pole was taped to the robot and sent to the animal. It secured Milo and was able to move the dog the rest of the way out of the pipe.

When Milo was presented to his owner, the man thanked those responsible for the rescue and hurried to take the dog to the veterinarian, Dahl said.

Santa Rosa Fire does not have updated information on Milo’s condition.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com.