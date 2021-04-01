Missing Sebastopol-area girl found
A girl who ran away from her Sebastopol-area home was found Wednesday afternoon.
The girl, who is 12, was last seen in her Watertrough Road home near Sebastopol, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a notice about her disappearance Wednesday afternoon.
She was located sometime before 6 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a subsequent alert.
You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: