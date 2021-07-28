Subscribe

Missing Sonoma County man found after two-day search

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 27, 2021, 9:27PM

A 61-year-old man, who was last seen two days earlier in the area near Sebastopol and Occidental, was found alive Tuesday, officials said.

The man was discovered around 2:30 p.m. at an unspecified location, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital for treatment and his condition wasn’t disclosed.

He was last seen Sunday at his home on Peaks Pike Road, which is in unincorporated territory northwest of Sebastopol.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office reported, he was found on “a nearby property” with assistance from search and rescue teams from Marin, Napa, Mendocino and Solano counties.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

