Missing Sonoma man found dead in Napa County

A 78-year Sonoma man first reported missing last week was found dead in a state park in Napa County on Monday evening, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Robert Fuentes was discovered in Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, on Highway 29 midway between Calistoga and Middletown.

Investigators described the case as “an unattended death,” with no present evidence of trauma, said Henry Wofford of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy is pending.

Fuentes had been missing since Thursday afternoon when he left home in a white Nissan Frontier pickup. The truck was found earlier on Monday on 2nd Street in Clearlake, near an undeveloped stretch of property known as “the park.”

Clearlake is about 27 miles north of Highway 29 at Robert Louis Stevenson Park.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said all staff were occupied Tuesday with wildfires, but that the department would release additional information as it become available.

