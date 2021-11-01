Missing woman featured by 'Dateline' found dead off Del Norte County road

A missing woman and her dog, who disappeared on a trip to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, have been found dead in Del Norte County.

Courtney Bryan, 33, worked for Patagonia in Reno and was taking time off to grieve the death of her grandfather, Bryan's sister Katana Curven told Dateline. Bryan planned to visit Hunt Hot Springs, about an hour north of Redding. When she didn't check back in with family by Sept. 27, they reported her missing.

"She's a free spirit and would often travel alone," Curven told Dateline. "But she would've let us know when she was coming back. She would've checked in with somebody."

Reno police said her last known contact was on Sept. 23, the same day she posted an Instagram photo at Hunt Hot Springs.

A hiker stumbled across a car in an embankment off Highway 101 in Del Norte County, and alerted authorities to the crash site. Inside, CHP found the body of a woman and a dog, which authorities announced Wednesday they believe are Bryan and her pet. An official identification will be issued by the Del Norte County Coroner's Office. Foul play is not suspected, and it's believed both died of injuries from a car crash.

Curven confirmed her sister's death on TikTok, where she posted a video with photos of Bryan.

"My sister was found," Curven wrote. "Thank you everyone for all your kind thoughts and prayers and effort. We are going to take this time to grieve."