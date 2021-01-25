Missing woman found dead at base of Upper Yosemite Fall

Jan. 24—A woman reported missing on Jan. 15 was found dead the next day, Yosemite Park officials announced Friday. It is not clear why she was listed missing for a week when park officials now say she was discovered deceased the day after her disappearance.

"Alice" Yu Xie, 41, traveled from Mariposa to Yosemite on a YARTS bus on Jan. 14. Either that day or the next morning, she left for a hike to the top of Yosemite Falls, authorities said. She was reported overdue on Jan. 15 and the National Park Service put out an alert for her on Jan. 16; later that day, searchers found her body at the base of Upper Yosemite Fall.

The hike to Yosemite Falls is popular but very challenging. It takes anywhere from six to 10 hours to complete a roundtrip, and the Yosemite Hikes site cautions the steep hike is the equivalent of taking the stairs up the Empire State Building twice. "This hike is a challenging workout. You won't make it unless you're in decent shape and you've brought enough food and liquid to carry you through a long, hard climb," the site says.

Xie was a Chinese citizen living in the United States. Her next of kin have been notified, the park service said.

Her cause of death has not been released.

Two other people who disappeared in Yosemite National Park remain missing persons. Sandra Johnsen-Hughes, 54, has been missing since July 4, 2020. She was camping by herself in the Sierra National Forest when she was involved in a solo vehicle crash. Witnesses who saw her at the crash scene said she refused help. Since the last known sightings of Johnsen-Hughes, her sleeping bag and campsite were found abandoned.

Peter Jackson, 74, went missing after texting his son on Sept. 17, 2016 that he was hiking to Yosemite. His campsite was found undisturbed at White Wolf Campground, but no sign of Jackson was found. In 2019, his backpack was discovered between Aspen Valley and Smith Peak.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the National Park Service.

