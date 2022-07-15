Mitote Food Park, first piece of Roseland revitalization project, officially opens

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day

What: Local food trucks from the North Bay offering tastes from different cuisines in Mexico, including Oaxaca, Jalisco, Michoacan, Yucatan and Mexico City, along with guests from Asian, African, European and South American food cultures.

Complete with shaded picnic tables, colorful murals and authentic Mexican food, the Mitote Food Park, a mecca for locally owned food trucks, celebrated its opening Thursday in the heart of Roseland.

Already a source of pride for the predominantly Latino community around it, the food truck park is meant to be a cultural gathering spot and a place where Latino businesses can get their start. It’s believed to be the first Mexican food truck park in Northern California.

The Mitote Food Park marks the first installment of a long-promised project to revitalize the 7.5-acre Sonoma County-owned parcel off Sebastopol Road into a mixed-use commercial and residential village.

Though the food truck park had a soft opening two weeks ago, Thursday’s grand opening gave community leaders a chance to highlight the spot as the first piece of Tierra de Rosas, the county revitalization project, in the works for more than a decade.

More than 100 people attended the official opening, listening to music, dancing, sipping mezcal and dining on Oaxaca cuisine under papel picado, colorful punched paper banners used as decorations.

Santa Rosa and Roseland community members and leaders on hand for the celebration included Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey and Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez.

Owner and operator of the food park, Octavio Díaz, said his goal is to boost Latino- and women-owned businesses, such as Las Victoria’s Tacos, one of the food trucks that sells traditional Mexican street food.

Marcos Suarez, business diversity program manager for the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, stressed that the food park will serve as an incubator for Latino-owned businesses, connecting them with resources to grow stronger.

That’s why Díaz was chosen as the owner and operator in 2020, Suarez said. Combined with his experience and community involvement, he has “the vision” of what Tierra de Rosas could be, Suarez said.

Díaz, who immigrated to the U.S. from Oaxaca, Mexico, when he was 13, has run several successful food businesses in the county that feature traditional Mexican cuisine. He and his brother, Pedro Díaz, run El Farolito and the Agave Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar in Healdsburg, as well as their Mexican supermarket, Casa del Mole Mercado and Carniceria in Healdsburg.

The food park’s name, Mitote, comes from the ancient Nahuatl language meaning a party or gathering, Octavio Díaz said.

“We started in 2018 with one truck in the parking lot,” said Díaz, who thanked the city, the Sonoma County Community Development Commission and everyone involved in the park’s creation.

Since then, the Mexican food trucks have grown to at least four: Lucha Sabina, La Victoria, Maria Machetes and Gio y Los Magos.

Díaz has hosted community-led events since the food park opened, including a Sunday farmers market, weekly Redwood Empire Food Bank distributions, the SoCo Marketplace every first Saturday, the Mural Project, live music from local bands, the BiblioBus and a monthly pet vaccination clinic from Compassion Without Borders, said Albert Lerma, the Mitote operations manager.

“Now, we're very happy and thrilled to be here doing what we do best, which is making great memories for people,” Díaz said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.