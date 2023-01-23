Mobile home engine fire shuts down Golf Course Drive to Santa Rosa Avenue
A roadway lane was shutdown for nearly an hour Sunday after a motor home began emitting smoke along the roadway, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.
The incident occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A man driving a 32-foot motor home north on Roberts Lake Road, just east of Highway 101 in Rohnert Park, stopped and pulled to the side after a driver behind him alerted him that smoke was coming from his vehicle.
The smoke had been emitting from the motor home’s engine, Sonoma County Fire District Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman said.
A single lane that ran from Golf Course Drive to Santa Rosa Avenue was shut down by California Highway Patrol for about 40 minutes due to the smoke, Foreman said.
You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.
Mya Constantino
General Assignment/Features Reporter
Stories can inspire you, make you laugh, cry and sometimes, heal. I love a feature story that can encapsulate all of those things. I cover the interesting people that exist around us, art and music that move us and the hidden gems that make Sonoma County pretty cool. Let's explore those things together.
