Mock evacuation drill in Cotati scheduled for mid-September

Cotati, Rohnert Park and and Sonoma State University police officers will conduct a joint mock evacuation drill in Cotati on Sept. 15 using patrol vehicles equipped with “hi-lo” sirens, according to a news release from the city of Cotati.

Officials said the 5 p.m. exercise is only a drill and does not require evacuation.

Emergency alerts through Nixle can be obtained by visiting www.nixle.com. You can also text your ZIP code to 888777 to start receiving Nixle alerts on your cellphone.

In the event of a real evacuation, residents will receive information about the emergency through Nixle and other channels, including where and how to safely evacuate.

Evacuation zones can be found on the city’s website at bit.ly/3DofO7v.

