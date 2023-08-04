Moderate heat risk for Sonoma, Napa counties this weekend. Here's how hot it will get

The North Bay is in store for another heat spike ― with temperatures approaching 100 degrees in certain areas ― before conditions return to normal levels early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are not expected to break any records, but they were high enough to trigger a moderate heat risk for the northern interior portions of Sonoma and Napa counties and will elevate fire risk, weather service meteorologist Rick Canepa said Friday.

Temperatures started to increase Friday and will continue heating up Saturday until they peak Sunday afternoon, he said.

Heads up! Things will warm up through the weekend, with high temperatures reaching the 90s to mid 100s in the inland areas. Stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles!! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/L7vaBwgpmQ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 4, 2023

On Sunday, Cloverdale could get reach 101 degrees, and temperatures around Lake Berryessa could reach 103 degrees. Central and southern valleys, such as Santa Rosa, will experience temperatures in the mid-90s.

Most daytime highs will be around five to 10 degrees above normal, Canepa said.

As the heat intensifies, the marine layer will thin and stick closer to the coast, where highs will hover around the 60s and potentially low-70s.

So, overnight lows, which typically receive a boost from the cool and humid coastal air, will be a little higher.

Areas in elevations above 1,500 feet will only see temperatures cool to the mid-60s and mid-70s.

These higher temperatures and lower humidity levels ― which will drop to minimums of 20% to 30% in the inland valley, hills and mountains ― will increase fire danger in the North Bay, Canepa said, but are “not enough to qualify for red flag conditions.”

As the marine layer repairs and winds return, however, there could be a slight window Monday when the heat, wind and lower humidity could mix and increase fire risk.

The situation requires, “just a little bit of heightened awareness,” Canepa said.

By around Tuesday, daytime highs will return to normal levels in the low- to mid-80s.

