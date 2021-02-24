Moderna doses, delayed by a week, finally arrive in Sonoma County

Vaccination clinics scheduled for Wednesday will continue as planned after a shipment of Moderna vaccine that had been delayed for a week by extreme winter weather finally reached Sonoma County at noon Tuesday.

Dr. Urmila Shende, the county’s vaccine chief, said the allotment wound up at 4,200 doses, a bit fewer than the 5,100 she had anticipated. Still, the arrival was a welcome development for county officials and their vaccination partners, who were forced to cancel or downscale six clinics that had been planned for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Sites operating Wednesday will include Grace Pavilion at the Santa Rosa fairgrounds, the Santa Rosa Junior College campus in Petaluma, Huerta Gym in Windsor, the Rohnert Park Community Center and Rancho Cotate High School (for teachers). As of Monday, 121,055 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine had been administered in Sonoma County, excluding those applied in nursing homes by CVS and Walgreens.

