Modesto home formerly owned by murderer Scott Peterson listed for sale

A California home formerly owned by convicted murderer Scott Peterson and his late wife, Laci, was listed for sale March 31, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The 1949 bungalow at 523 Covena Ave. in Modesto was listed for $459,888.

The couple lived at the residence when Scott Peterson was accused in 2002 of murdering 27-year-old Laci and their unborn son, Conner. Laci disappeared on Christmas Eve 2002, the day her husband Scott left their Modesto home to go fishing at the Berkeley Marina. Scott came under suspicion almost immediately, with detectives noting he seemed far too calm for a man whose pregnant wife had suddenly vanished.

"Authorities speculated that Peterson strangled his pregnant wife in the house on or just before Christmas Eve 2002 before slipping her weighted body into San Francisco Bay," the Modesto Bee said.

In April 2003, passersby found the bodies of Laci and the fetus of her son, Conner, washed up on the shoreline near Richmond. Their remains were badly decomposed from time in the water and no cause of death was ever determined. A few days later, police arrested Scott, who had dyed his hair blond and filled his car with survival gear, $15,000 in cash and other evidence of a possible escape to Mexico.

Peterson was convicted of double murder in March 2005. He was on death row at San Quentin until 2020 when his sentence was overturned by the California Supreme Court due to errors made during jury selection for his original murder trial. Last year, he was re-sentenced to life in prison without parole. Peterson has maintained his innocence and is currently back in court attempting to get a new trial.

Laci and Scott bought the the 1,700-square-foot Modesto home for $177,000 in 2000. There have been several owners since then, including real estate agent Gerry Roberts, who bought the house in 2005 for $390,000 in 2005, the Bee reported. The home sold again in 2007 for $280,000 and in 2013 for $180,000, records posted on Zillow show.

The home in Modesto's La Loma neighborhood is advertised on Zillow as "move-in ready" with a swimming pool and hot tub, a freshly painted interior and a remodeled kitchen featuring stone countertops, a six-burner gas stove and a built-in wine rack.

Cyndy Hackett of Open House Real Estate is the listing agent. Hackett did not respond to SFGATE's request for comment.

SFGATE managing editor Katie Dowd contributed to this story.