Modoc National Forest is selling wild horses for $1 each

A dollar really can't get you much these days.

But starting Tuesday, a buck can get you a Devil's Garden horse at the Double Devil Wild Horse Corrals in Alturas, Calif. (It's about a few hundred miles from San Francisco in northeastern California, close to the state lines of both Oregon and Nevada in the Modoc National Forest.)

While the Modoc National Forest Service is aiming to sell these horses to experienced trainers, the deal is also available for horse enthusiasts and other non-trainers. Out of 348 horses in corrals gathered by the forest service in 2020, only 150 remain available, reported KRCR in Redding.

And there are some stipulations, such as a 400 square-foot space minimum for a horse to roam, a shelter, trailer and fencing. The Forest Service also advises: "Owning a horse requires commitment to its health, a financial commitment to its feed and care and the time required to train and care for the animal."

Devil's Garden horses have a stunning legacy: Per the Forest Service, these horses were instrumental in World War I and have roamed in the area for hundreds of years.

Last year, a collective of advocacy groups blocked the agency from selling its horses for slaughter, a violation of the 1971 Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

"Government agencies like the Forest Service have a responsibility to comply with animal protection laws and we will continue to challenge any attempts to those laws, which are overwhelmingly supported by the public," Stephen Wells of the Animal Legal Defense Fund said in a statement.

An application and more information is available on the Modoc National Forest website.

"Please realize demand is high for these horses," the website reads.