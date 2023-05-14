‘Mommunes’: Mothers Are Living Single Together

First, Kristin Batykefer lost her marketing job when there was a management change. Then her marriage fell apart, and she suddenly found herself with no income and nowhere to go.

To help her get back on her feet last year, two family friends invited Batykefer and her daughter, now 4, to stay in their four-bedroom home in the Jacksonville, Florida, area. Then Batykefer’s best friend, Tessa Gilder, also went through a divorce and came to stay in the house, bringing along her two children, now 5 and 1.

Almost overnight, they had organically formed a commune for single mothers: a “mommune.”

All over the world, women are joining forces under one roof, sharing the load of child care and household bills through the age-old power of sisterhood. Batykefer, 32, who had chronicled her family’s mobile life living in a renovated Air Force bus on social media when she was married, spread the word about her new single life living with four adults and three children.

When she came down with a headache, sore throat and body aches that knocked her flat, the other women in her house cooked her homemade soup and cookies and shepherded the children to a nearby park so she could rest. “Support system like no other,” Batykefer wrote on an TikTok post that has been viewed more than 1 million times. “Shoulda moved into a mommune a long time ago.”

The living arrangement isn’t novel — mothers, particularly those in nonwhite communities, have been house-sharing for centuries. But the pandemic, plus a rising number of white, non-Hispanic single-mother households in the United States, has put a new spotlight on the make-your-own-family structure. “In Latino cultures, there’s this idea of a co-mother — a person who supports you and helps you raise your children,” said Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of Parents.com. “At the height of the pandemic, we all started creating these pods of people, so this is just another iteration of that type of partnership.”

Bastidas grew up in a mommune, raised alongside her sister and cousin in one house by her mother and her aunt, both of them unmarried and without partners. “We were told it takes a village, but it’s not always there, and single moms especially are juggling rising costs of living and reduced child care options,” she said. “This is part of the larger trend of parents stretching traditional boundaries of what a family is, and taking matters into their own hands to find creative solutions.”

Nearly 80% of single-parent families in the United States are headed by single mothers, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and academic research has shown that these units are far more likely to experience poverty, psychological distress, low self-esteem and a lack of emotional support.

Single motherhood, said Naomi Torres-Mackie, a clinical psychologist focusing on women’s mental health in New York City, often leads to role strain — the stress that comes when a person cannot fulfill the multitude of responsibilities required by their societal role. “Sharing resources is key, and can be an antidote to not just role strain, but social isolation and stigma,” she said.

In April 2020, with pandemic lockdowns in full force, longtime friends Holly Harper, a marketing executive, and Herrin Hopper, an attorney, were both newly divorced and managing remote work and their children’s virtual school from tiny apartments in Washington, D.C. Going it alone was feeling like an increasingly uphill battle. So, they changed course, pooled their finances and bought a home to share instead.

For Hopper, 46, a mommune offered a way to share the heavy burden of juggling home and career without a romantic partner, as well as a path toward homeownership post-divorce. “Both Holly and I have always been voyeurs when it comes to real estate, and we were like, why not?” she said. Sharing a home, added Harper, offers single mothers a key thing that is often taken away when their relationships fall apart — economic mobility.

“We want our kids to be safe, and we want the support we deserve as humans. The economic linchpin of that is real estate,” she said. “The most logical thing in the world is to share.”

The duo evenly split the $835,000 cost for a sage-green fourplex in the D.C. suburb of Takoma Park, Maryland, painting the interior walls in jewel tones and christening it the Siren House. Hopper lives with her 10-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter in a three-bedroom unit on the second floor.

Her home is colorful and chaotic, its walls filled with artwork and photography and its rooms stuffed with knickknacks and bright furniture. Harper lives on the first floor with her 10-year-old daughter in their own three-bedroom unit, which is tidy and Zen. Six months after moving in, the pair invited two other women, including another mother with two children, to take the basement and attic units of the home and join them in their communal experiment.