Monday deadline to register to vote in Sept. 14 recall election

Monday is the last day to register to vote in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election and Sonoma County Registrar of Voters officials are feeling “hopeful” for a large turnout two weeks ahead of the Sept. 14 Election Day.

As of Monday, the county has processed a little over 68,000 ballots out of 304,000 registered voters in Sonoma County, meaning there’s been about a 22.4% turnout so far, said Deva Proto, the registrar of voters.

“We’re hoping we’re going to get around 70% of ballots back,” Proto said. “There’s usually a good turnout in Sonoma County,” she said, referring to the 2003 gubernatorial recall of Gray Davis, which saw a Sonoma County voter turnout of 75%.

On this ballot, all Sonoma County voters will be voting on whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and District Attorney Jill Ravitch.

In addition, Rohnert Park residents will have a referendum on the ballot regarding if the city should ban the sale and use of fireworks within the City of Rohnert Park.

Proto said those eligible can register to vote online at registertovote.ca.gov or check their voter status at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. Those eligible to vote include U.S. citizens at least 18 years-old before or on Election Day, and those not in prison for the conviction of a felony.

Voters who have recently moved or changed their name should re-register by the Monday deadline, according to a Sonoma County Registrar of Voters news release.

Registered voters can submit their vote by either mailing in their ballot before or on Election Day, dropping their ballot in a secure ballot drop box, or submitting it at an in-person polling location on Election Day, Proto said.

Voters can find out where their assigned polling place is at County of Sonoma Voter Information Lookup, locate polling places and nearby drop boxes on Sonoma County’s online Polling Place and Drop Box Locator or find their assigned polling place on their voter information guide found inside their vote-by-mail ballot envelope.

Those wishing to vote at a polling place must bring their vote-by-mail ballot. If they don’t, they’ll be offered a provisional ballot, which will be reviewed by the Registrar of Voters Office to ensure that the voter has not already returned their ballot, according to a news release.

If a registered voter has not received their vote-by-mail ballot, they can call the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office at (707) 565-6800 for more information, or, if need be, void their old ballot so they can be sent a new one.

They can also check the status of their ballot at california.ballottrax.net/voter to see when their ballot has been processed or if there are any issues.

Residents who miss the deadline still have the option to conditionally register and vote in-person, Proto said.

They can conditionally register and cast a provisional ballot at an in-person voting location. This can be done before or on Election Day at the Registrar of Voters located at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa or a polling place on Election Day.

Those casting provisional ballots must vote in-person and won’t have their votes processed until after the registrar has verified their information, Proto said.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.