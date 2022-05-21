Monday is the last day to register to vote in Sonoma County

The deadline to register for the June 7 statewide primary is May 23, according to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters.

Ballots have already been mailed to those who are registered. To be eligible to register, you must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on or before Election Day and not be in prison for the conviction of a felony.

Eligible voters can register online at registertovote.ca.gov. Postpaid paper forms are available at many public and government offices, including city halls, post offices and the Registrar of Voters Office, 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa.

Online registration forms must be completed and submitted by 11:59 p.m. May 23. Paper forms returned by mail must be postmarked on or before May 23, while paper forms returned in person must be dropped off at the Registrar of Voters Office’s drive-through drop box anytime until 11:59 p.m. on May 23, according to the county Registrar.

For more information about voter registration and other election matters, go to socovotes.com, call 707-565-6800, email rov-info@sonoma-county.org or visit the Registrar of Voters Office.

Normal office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays, have been extended to include weekends — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — on May 28-30, including Memorial Day, and June 4-5, as well as 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 7.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.