Montage Healdsburg luxury resort opens as shutdown limits stays

Hazelnut saplings and newly planted vineyards line the winding road that leads up a hill to the newest and fanciest resort hotel in Sonoma County, Montage Healdsburg, a $310 million retreat that lends a new level of luxury to Wine Country tourism.

Carved out of oak-studded ridges on a secluded 258-acre property at the northern edge of Healdsburg, the 130-room hotel, which opened to guests Saturday, is the centerpiece of the county’s first five-star destination, with three restaurants, a state-of-the art spa and fitness center and two expansive pool areas.

All of the rooms are individual bungalows, with amenities including private patios and indoor-outdoor showers, and rates ranging from $695 to $1,695 per night. The presidential suite, which spans more than 4,600 square feet and includes three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, goes for $10,000 a night.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in rooms and other resort amenities are filled with views of the Alexander Valley and Mount St. Helena.

At least 30 rooms were booked over the weekend, when Sonoma County entered a nearly monthlong shutdown to stem rising coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. It was the latest hurdle for a resort project challenged almost from the beginning 15 years ago — by public opposition and city scrutiny, court challenges, construction delays and a regulatory crackdown tied to water quality violations by the developer.

The resort has welcomed daytime customers and a stream of curious visitors since last week, with restaurant service limited at the time to dining on the terraced, stone-lined patios looking out over ochre vineyards. The county’s stay-home order, announced Thursday and effective Saturday, has since scrambled the resort’s debut.

“It’s been a year of pivoting. Considering if it was any other year, it’d be bustling already, but we’re doing everything safety-first and that’s all that matters,” said Allen Highfield, general manager of Montage Healdsburg. “I joke that this whole place was built socially distanced before that was invented. Because of how it’s spread out compared to a city hotel where you’re all in one building, and to have really no guest elevators at all, it changes the environment.”

The stay-home order has put a halt to leisure stays, with hotel operators limited to booking guests only for essential purposes, including emergency workers and those involved in the COVID-19 response. Montage Healdsburg has not canceled reservations on its books, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Chiesa, but is instead leaving it up to guests to decide whether to come or rebook for time outside the county shutdown, which runs through Jan. 9.

The spa and fitness center are closed and dining is limited to in-room delivery, Chiesa said.

“We would have loved to do a ribbon-cutting, or in our case a vine-cutting,” Chiesa said. “It’s not the right time, but we want to be as safe place for people to land, too, for those that want to get away and have room service, and be secluded. Our hope is just to get through this next period, this next quarter.”

The resort occupies about a quarter of the property, with spaces designed as an homage to the outside, including stone and wood flooring, elevated bungalows with airy decks and spacious patios with stone fire pits.

Handblown glass lighting fixtures in the two private dining rooms come from Healdsburg’s SkLO Studio. Overnight guests in the resort’s suites receive a half carafe of Aperture Cellars wine — and Aperture winemaker Jesse Katz is slated to use grapes grown on the property to produce new estate vintages of malbec, merlot, cabernet sauvignon and petit verdot.

The resort grounds include pathways lined by lavender and gardenia — two Wine Country staples — and lawns spaced among the vineyards, all of it off-limits to cars for a more serene pedestrian experience. Ballrooms and other gathering spaces are set up to host weddings and other large events.

The design team is led by Burlingame-based Glazier Le Architects, along with Delawie Architects of San Diego and EDG Design of Novato.

The resort has already played host to a number of local VIPs, including city officials, business leaders and fellow operators in the local hospital industry.

“Stunning @montagehealdsburg,” Healdsburg restaurateur Dustin Valette wrote on Instagram, in a call out to Highfield. “Thank you for the tour!”

On Thursday, a few lunchtime dinners sat outside on the sunny patio of Hazel Hill restaurant, one of three at the resort. Inside the Scout Field Bar, behind a solid marble counter top, the bartender was busy shaking up a noontime cocktail.