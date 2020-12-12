Montage Healdsburg resort developer fined record $6.4 million for water violations

State water quality regulators have fined the developer of Montage Healdsburg, the ultra-luxury resort set to open Saturday, with penalties totaling more than $6.4 million for environmental violations tied to hotel construction during the stormy winter months of late 2018 and early 2019.

The fine is the largest environmental penalty of its kind on the North Coast, and was approved Friday by the Santa Rosa-based North Coast Water Quality Control Board following a nearly 8-hour virtual hearing.

The board’s 5-0 vote affirmed a fine recommended by agency prosecutors as part of a 2-year enforcement action against Sonoma Luxury Resort, a subsidiary of Encinitas-based developer the Robert Green Co.

“Today, the prosecution team proved that there were widespread, persistent stormwater violations at the discharger’s construction project,” Dan Kippen, prosecuting attorney for the State Water Resources Control Board, told the regional body Friday. “Ordering the discharger to pay the proposed liability will send a message not only to this discharger that its conduct was unacceptable and must be avoided for its future projects, but will also send a message to all future developers that they flout the (construction general permit) and other water laws at their own peril.”

The 38 violations put forward by regulators included woefully inadequate erosion control measures documented over several months by water quality investigators at the 258-acre resort property at Healdsburg’s northeastern edge. Prosecutors estimated nearly 9.4 million gallons of prohibited run-off and sediment-filled stormwater escaped the construction site and into streams of the Russian River watershed.

“I can stand here before all of you right now and tell you in my 20 years, I’ve yet to see a site this nasty,” Jeremiah Puget, senior environmental scientist with the regional board, said Friday. “If you take this case in its entirety, we believe that we went above and beyond our role — as did the city of Healdsburg — in trying to return this site into compliance.”

Friday’s decision came after almost a year of financial negotiations failed to reach a settlement between representatives of the regional board and the developer, Robert Green Jr., the firm’s president and chief executive officer. Green told The Press Democrat by email as recently as September that he and his company still hoped to settle the matter after prosecutors upped their recommended fine this fall from $4.9 million to more than $6.4 million.

Reached by phone Friday night, Green declined to comment on the judgment or say whether he would appeal the decision to the state board.

The 130-room hotel and resort, in the works for more than 15 years and formerly named Saggio Hills, remained on track to open Saturday, the first day under the county’s coronavirus stay-home order, which restricts lodging guests to those with essential business, including medical responders.

Rooms and suites are set to run from $895 to $1,695 a night, plus a presidential suite at $10,000 a night. Future plans also call for 70 villa-style homes on the rolling, oak woodland property.

