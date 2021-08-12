Subscribe

Monte Rio home damaged after part of tree crashes down

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 11, 2021, 8:46PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A Monte Rio home had about $50,000 in damage after part of a tree came crashing down on its roof Wednesday evening.

Wind may be blamed for the damage, which occurred about 6:45 p.m. east of Highway 116 on Redwood Drive, Monte Rio Fire Protection District Chief Steve Baxman said.

No one was home and there were no injuries, he said.

Baxman estimated the home was hit by wood that was 18 to 20 inches thick.

It struck a power line connecting a pole to the home and left the building without electricity. The downed wire did not start a fire in the area, officials said.

Power was not affected at other homes.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette