Monte Rio home damaged after part of tree crashes down

A Monte Rio home had about $50,000 in damage after part of a tree came crashing down on its roof Wednesday evening.

Wind may be blamed for the damage, which occurred about 6:45 p.m. east of Highway 116 on Redwood Drive, Monte Rio Fire Protection District Chief Steve Baxman said.

No one was home and there were no injuries, he said.

Baxman estimated the home was hit by wood that was 18 to 20 inches thick.

It struck a power line connecting a pole to the home and left the building without electricity. The downed wire did not start a fire in the area, officials said.

Power was not affected at other homes.

