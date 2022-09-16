Monte Rio murder, manhunt case set for preliminary hearing

The prosecution is expected to argue Friday for a trial in a Monte Rio shooting that left a man dead before authorities arrested his son following an hourslong manhunt on March 1.

Francisco Gonzalez’s preliminary hearing begins 10 a.m. Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court, where he’s charged with the murder of his 72-year-old father, Rufino Gonzalez.

He faces one count each of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of concealing a dagger, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted on the murder count, Francisco Gonzalez faces life in prison.

On March 1, Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies went to Willow Road in Monte Rio after residents reported hearing gunfire. They found Rufino Gonzalez, who had been shot, at the end of the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities ordered nearby residents to shelter in place as more gunshots rang out. A search was started for the alleged shooter, who was identified as the elder Gonzalez’s son.

Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the surrounding residential area and a wooded region along the southern edge of the Russian River in their search for the suspected shooter.

Francisco Gonzalez was arrested hours later in an area west of Graton after someone spotted him and reported his location to authorities.

Officials never specified exactly how the defendant got there.

Later that month, court proceedings were suspended pending results from a mental evaluation on Francisco Gonzalez, whose competency had come into question.

His competency was restored and proceedings resumed in June.

It was the second time in as many years that Gonzalez’s mental status had been questioned following an arrest.

In April 2020, Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him just south of Santa Rosa on suspicion of possessing an assault rifle. Court proceedings were suspended on that charge while his mental competency was evaluated.

They resumed in December 2020 after Gonzalez was deemed competent. He was convicted a month later of possessing an assault weapon.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi