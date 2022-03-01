Monte Rio shooting prompts search for gunman, shelter-in-place order

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter-in-place order for Monte Rio on Tuesday as authorities comb the area in search of a gunman.

A shooting was reported in the lower Russian River community on Tuesday morning. It occurred near Alder and Willow roads on the south side of the river, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert at about 11 a.m.

The alert did not say whether anyone was hurt and Sheriff’s Office officials could not immediately be reached.

“The only info we have is that the suspect is male,” the alert said.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area to call dispatchers at 707-565-2121.

