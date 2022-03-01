Subscribe

Monte Rio shooting prompts search for gunman, shelter-in-place order

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 1, 2022, 11:34AM
Updated 18 minutes ago

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter-in-place order for Monte Rio on Tuesday as authorities comb the area in search of a gunman.

A shooting was reported in the lower Russian River community on Tuesday morning. It occurred near Alder and Willow roads on the south side of the river, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert at about 11 a.m.

The alert did not say whether anyone was hurt and Sheriff’s Office officials could not immediately be reached.

“The only info we have is that the suspect is male,” the alert said.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area to call dispatchers at 707-565-2121.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette