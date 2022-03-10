Monte Rio shooting suspect loves his father, mother says

Janet Gunn struggled to hold back tears Thursday as she recalled the relationship between her son and his deceased father, and the tragic circumstances of the elder man’s death.

She had just stepped out of a hearing at the Sonoma County Superior Court, where her 32-year-old son, Francisco Gonzalez, is charged with fatally shooting his 72-year-old father, Rufino Gonzalez, in Monte Rio on March 1.

The younger Gonzalez is being held at the Sonoma County Jail and was expected to enter a plea during a virtual hearing over Zoom Thursday morning, but the proceedings were rescheduled to March 21 after Judge Robert LaForge explained that the suspect was refusing to cooperate.

Gunn looked down and shook her head when court officials announced the delay. Afterward, she lamented to The Press Democrat that her son suffers from mental illness and his father would still be alive if Francisco Gonzalez had received the help he needs.

“He loves his dad with all his heart,” Gunn, 66, said outside the courtroom. “This could have all been avoided.”

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office has charged Francisco Gonzalez with murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of concealing a dagger.

On March 1, Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies went to Willow Road after residents reported hearing gunfire. They found Rufino Gonzalez with a gunshot wound lying on a property at the end of the street, where it meets a wooded area.

Gunshots rang out as authorities tended to the elder Gonzalez, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities started a search for the suspected shooter who had fled and people in the area were ordered to shelter in place for several hours.

Multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the surrounding residential area and a wooded region along the southern edge of the Russian River.

The Sheriff’s Office publicly identified Francisco Gonzalez as the suspect. He was eventually taken into custody hours later after a resident spotted him west of Graton.

He is now jailed without bail and could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted on the murder charge, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The defendant’s mental health and family

Gunn said the ordeal has taken a toll on her family.

She and Rufino Gonzalez had been together for 38 years. She said he split his time between their home in Vallejo and Monte Rio, where he worked as a landscaper and handyman.

Francisco Gonzalez is the youngest of their three children. Gunn said he began experiencing mental problems about four years ago.

In April 2020, Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested him just south of Santa Rosa on allegations of possessing an assault rifle. Court proceedings were suspended on that charge while his mental competency was evaluated.

They resumed in December 2020 after Gonzalez was deemed competent. He was convicted a month later of possessing an assault weapon.

Several Monte Rio residents told The Press Democrat on March 1 that Francisco Gonzalez lived in the woods. His mother didn’t dispute that, and added that Rufino Gonzalez often checked on his son.

As court officials discussed Thursday’s delay, Francisco Gonzalez’s defense attorney, Daniel Moss, told LaForge, “I have concerns for his mental health.”

Gunn said she “busted (her) butt” trying to get her son help but couldn’t because health officials disagreed that it was necessary.

Her family is now trying to process what has happened.

“We’re doing horrible,” she said. “It’s the most horrible thing to happen and I don’t wish it on anyone.”

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.