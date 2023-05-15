Tickets for the 112th annual Monte Rio Variety Show at the Monte Rio Amphitheater went on sale online Monday and are going fast, according to an event leader.

“We went live at midnight and have already sold over 425 tickets,” said Michele McDonell, one of the July 27 event's community leaders. “We have approximately 1,000 available.”

For tickets, priced at $45 each, visit bit.ly/454oYE0. For information, visit monterioshow.org.

Previously, 500 tickets went on sale May 1 at two local outlets — Bartlett's Market in Monte Rio and Lark Drugs Pharmacy — and were sold out by the next day.

The preshow begins at 6:30 p.m., with the main show following at 8 p.m.

“We do not have information on entertainment yet,” McDonell said.

The entertainers, provided by the nearby annual Bohemian Grove encampment, are seldom announced in advance, but in the past, the roster has been dotted with stars.

Last year, the emcee was former late-night host Conan O'Brien, who also was host of the virtual version the previous year, during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett made a surprise appearance at the Monte Rio Variety Show in 2019, which drew 2,000 fans.

Bohemian Grove performers such as Clint Black, Zac Brown, Roy Rogers, Billy Valentine and Kix Brooks have appeared at the shows in other years.

Past Monte Rio Variety Shows, which have been held annually since 1911, were hosted by Ray Bolger and Art Linkletter.

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.