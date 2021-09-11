Monte Rio vegetation fire swiftly extinguished

Firefighters quickly surrounded and extinguished a vegetation fire Saturday morning in the hills above Monte Rio.

The blaze was reported at 8:49 a.m. near Bonita Terrace, west of Bohemian Highway on the south side of the Russian River.

Although it burned less than an acre, the fire put off a great deal of smoke. Redcom reported receiving multiple calls about the small blaze.

“It looks worse than it is,” a Redcom dispatcher said.

“Our first call came from the opposite side of the river,” said Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman. The caller reported seeing smoke coming from the Bohemian Grove.

“But we checked the cameras, and went to the Grove ― nothing,” he said. “So I went up to his house, saw the smoke and said, ‘No, that’s Bonita Terrace.’”

Crews quickly located the blaze, some 800 feet from the nearest road, carried hoses to it and began putting it out. Additional crews from Cal Fire arrived, as did a helicopter that began making water drops.

The fire “was pretty much surrounded” by 10 a.m., said Baxman, “and now we’re just mopping it up.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Baxman believes it might have resulted from a lightning strike during the storm that passed over the Bay Area Thursday night and Friday morning.

“We’ll know more soon,” he added. “There’s an investigator up there now.”

Firefighters have responded to a rash of blazes this fire season along the Russian River that appear to have escaped from homeless encampments. But Saturday morning’s fire ignited in an accessible area where there are no encampments, Baxman said.

