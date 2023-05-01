Both lanes of Monte Rio’s historic Main Street bridge were closed early Monday, more than a month after the closure of a single lane on the bridge led to fights between motorists, officials said.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said drivers would enter the single lane from opposite directions at the same time, which caused stalemates, traffic backups and altercations, one of which involved weaponized bug spray.

“It was ugly,” Baxman said of the arguments. “Someone was going to get hurt.”

The county will now install a temporary traffic signal at the bridge, which prompted a full closure for the time being.

Johannes Hoevertsz, director of Sonoma County’s Department of Public Infrastructure, said the effort also includes removal of vegetation to improve visibility. The entire project is expected to wrap up in about a month.

The eastbound lane of the 70-year-old bridge, which crosses Dutch Bill Creek, was initially closed March 29, the same day a log jam caused by a series of heavy winter storms pushed into a supporting column, Hoevertsz, told The Press Democrat in March.

“We can hear them yelling at the firehouse,” Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman

Since then, multiple firefighters have helped get motorists unstuck as they faced off on the 123-foot-long bridge, Baxman said. Many times, he said, drivers got out of their vehicles and yelled at one another.

“We can hear them yelling at the firehouse,” said Baxman, who estimated the bridge was about 400 feet away.

He recalled one instance when a driver chased another and sprayed them in the face with bug spray. Firefighters responded to the scene to help wipe off the insect repellent.

“I am surprised we didn’t have a nasty head-on wreck,” Steve Baxman

Baxman said he also witnessed wrong-way drivers speeding to get over the path faster.

“I am surprised we didn’t have a nasty head-on wreck,” he said.

All sidewalks near and on the bridge will remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists, though vehicles are barred, the Sonoma County Department of Public Infrastructure said in a news release Monday.

Motorists instead are encouraged to use Fir Road, just south of the bridge, that connects Main Street and Bohemian Highway.

The detour will only add about 30 seconds to the route, Baxman said, but it would redirect motorists away from two Main Street businesses: Bartlett’s Market and Noel’s Automotive.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-123.010366&lat=38.46484&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Raj Buttar, owner of Bartlett’s Market, said Monday he is afraid the closure will result in fewer customers.

“It’ll make a big impact on my business,” he said. “People do not want to drive all the way around to my store.”

Buttar said he was not informed of the closure, but saw crews setting up blocks to close the westbound lane Monday morning.

The delayed response to the washouts on Moscow Road does not inspire confidence that the bridge will be fixed soon, he said. (It wasn’t until mid-March when Sonoma County Supervisors authorized $1.5 million in county funds to repair the washouts that occurred in 2019 and January.)

“I don’t know how long this one will take,” Buttar said.

“They should fix it as soon as possible,” he added.

But Baxman said he is worried a traffic signal will back up traffic into town, potentially slowing emergency response times during fire season.

“I am really concerned about a signal light and how much it could jam traffic up,” he said.

As of March, the bridge was being monitored to ensure it was not settling, an indication of deck failure. That didn’t seem to be an issue due to the multiple piles ― three groups of eight ― that support the bridge, Hoevertsz said in late March.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.