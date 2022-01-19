Subscribe

Monterey Bay Aquarium honors longtime member Betty White

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 19, 2022, 1:10PM
The Monterey Bay Aquarium has renamed its giving program in honor of the late actress Betty White, marking what would have been her 100th birthday.

White was a member of the Northern California aquarium for 37 years, according to a post on the aquarium’s Facebook page. She died at age 99 on Dec. 31.

“Betty supported everything from sea otter rescue and research to airlifting penguins to the Aquarium following Hurricane Katrina, even scrubbing in to assist with sea otter surgery!” the Monterey Bay Aquarium posted.

The aquarium announced that its planned giving program will now be called the Betty White Ocean Legacy Circle.

“I'm very grateful for her generous support and friendship to our team over so many years,” said Aquarium Director Julie Packard in the Facebook post.

The “Golden Girls” star owned a house in Monterey County.

An animal lover, sea otters were at the top of White’s list of favorites.

"It's so important that we do all we can — and more — to protect sea otters for future generations,“ White wrote in a testimonial. She visited aquarium staff to learn more about their efforts to rehabilitate California’s otter population.

One of the aquarium’s sea otters, Tess, was named for White’s mother.

