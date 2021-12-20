Monterey Bay Aquarium researchers have 'once-in-a-lifetime' encounter with 'bizarre' deep-sea fish

Researchers with the Monterey Bay Aquarium stumbled upon a "once-in-a-lifetime" encounter with a peculiar deep-sea fish with a transparent head.

During a search for "deep sea jellies and other midwater animals" for an upcoming aquarium exhibit on the Monterey Bay canyon, a team with the aquarium and its affiliated research institute found the barreleye fish — the deep-sea creature — from afar.

"It couldn't be mistaken for anything else," said Thomas Knowles, a senior aquarist at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, in an email to SFGATE. "As we slowly approached it, excitement grew in the control room as everyone began to realize what we had found. We all knew that this was likely a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

And the allure of this rare species is understandable.

The barreleye fish, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, has a transparent head, and can primarily be found throughout the Pacific, from the Bering Sea to Japan and Baja California at depths of up to 2,600 feet.

In lieu of eyes are "two glowing green orbs behind its face that gaze up towards the top of its head," and indentations where the eyes would normally appear are its "olfactory organs." (The eyes of this "bizarre" fish, the institute notes, can rotate to the front of the head "to see its food when eating.")

The research team spent a considerable amount of time observing the rare species from a distance, wanting to "make the most of our opportunity to observe this rarely seen animal in its natural habitat," said Knowles. It was the first time anyone in the group had run into a barreleye fish.

"Even the most seasoned professionals were giddy with excitement," he added. "Most of the deep sea truly is unexplored territory, and it is still revealing it wonders to us."