Montgomery Elementary to be closed Monday, officials say

Montgomery Elementary in Cazadero will be closed Monday due to a lack of running water. according to the Sonoma County Office of Education.|
EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 11, 2022, 9:17PM
Montgomery Elementary in Cazadero will be closed Monday due to a lack of running water.

The Sonoma County Office of Education, which announced the closure Sunday evening, did not provide specifics about the school’s water issue.

The school district is looking into a potential water main break, Eric Wittmershaus, SCOE’s communications director, said late Sunday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

