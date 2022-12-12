Montgomery Elementary to be closed Monday, officials say

Montgomery Elementary in Cazadero will be closed Monday due to a lack of running water.

The Sonoma County Office of Education, which announced the closure Sunday evening, did not provide specifics about the school’s water issue.

The school district is looking into a potential water main break, Eric Wittmershaus, SCOE’s communications director, said late Sunday.

Additional details were not immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.