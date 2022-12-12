Montgomery Elementary to be closed Monday, officials say
Montgomery Elementary in Cazadero will be closed Monday due to a lack of running water.
The Sonoma County Office of Education, which announced the closure Sunday evening, did not provide specifics about the school’s water issue.
The school district is looking into a potential water main break, Eric Wittmershaus, SCOE’s communications director, said late Sunday.
Additional details were not immediately available.
You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.
Emma Murphy
County government, politics reporter
The decisions of Sonoma County’s elected leaders and those running county government departments impact people’s lives in real, direct ways. Your local leaders are responsible for managing the county’s finances, advocating for support at the state and federal levels, adopting policies on public health, housing and business — to name a few — and leading emergency response and recovery.
As The Press Democrat’s county government and politics reporter, my job is to spotlight their work and track the outcomes.
