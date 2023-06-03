For all The Press Democrat’s coverage of this year’s graduations, go to pdne.ws/45EZPjM .

A sea of beaming students dressed in red caps and gowns embraced and high-fived each other in the gymnasium of Montgomery High School Friday before walking out onto the field to graduate.

Montgomery High seniors described their last moments together Friday as bittersweet after having been through so much.

Their emotional graduation ceremony celebrated the spirited group’s resilience and persistence after a tumultuous four years and a devastating student death during their final spring semester.

As freshmen, they experienced the 2019 Kincade Fire, floods, displacement and attending classes under a smoky, tangerine sky. Their sophomore year included a global pandemic and an unexpected transition to online learning. Junior year was the year of masks, uncertainty and adjusting back to in-person school, with tragedy and lockdowns marking their senior year.

None of this stopped them from sharing happy moments, however.

Their associated student body hosted games, bands and events in “the quad,” an outdoor area in the center of their campus, encouraging students of all grade levels to participate.

To uplift them after hard times, they participated in a viral #thisiswhoweare Instagram campaign, highlighting the small victories at Montgomery High and student’s sportsmanship, kindness and selflessness.

A recent school pep rally two weeks ago was filled with energy and camaraderie by the seniors, who all wore red.

“It was amazing, it gives me chills,” said incoming Principal April Santos, who is taking over after Interim Principal Laurie Fong. “I can’t even describe it.”

Senior year and graduation are two things they’d been looking forward to and working hard toward since their first day stepping on campus, just like any teen, students said.

The graduation speeches given by students and teachers highlighted their adaptability.

A point of pride for the Vikings is their new Best Buddies Program, lead by senior Arianna Molteni, who gave a speech along with Jeremiah Walker, the first student with disabilities to give a graduation speech at Montgomery.

"I’ve learned to stand behind who I am and trust the brightness I can bring to others,“ Walker said to his classmates. ”Even more I’ve learned to allow my own life to be brightened by all of you, my fellow risk-takers. I challenge you to be yourself, stay creative, courageous and kind.“

Through their leadership and collective bravery, the teens also lead rallies and pushed for campus safety.

"I learned the ability of people in the masses and that it can be powerful when it all comes together,“ said senior Joey Bowser, student body president.

Ben Carlile, 18, said he’s incredibly grateful for all of the good memories, the lifelong friends and teachers.

“It’s a relief to be done, but it’s sad too, reflecting on the past few years,” he said. “My senior class is amazing.”

He said senior leaders including Olympia Weiss, Ava Parmelee, Caidyn Peterson and Bowser inspired all of them to speak out for what they believe in and care about their community.

It’s a lesson he’ll take with him forever.

In May, a group of seniors in the student government advocated for facility changes after bringing to light the constant sewage issues; at one point, students described walking through raw sewage between classes, relying on decrepit bathrooms and trying to learn amid a slew of other building issues.

Three days after the Press Democrat article ran, the school went into lockdown and chaos ensued.

On March 1, Jayden Pienta, 16, was fatally stabbed during an art class fight in front of classmates and teachers.

The seniors spoke sadly when it came the loss of a student life on campus.

"Jayden’s death definitely impacted us in a big way,“ said Carlile. ”It was a shock to us. We didn’t know what to do except to mourn for him and his family.“

A 15-year-old student, Daniel Jesus Pulido, was arrested in suspicion of bringing a concealed knife to campus and using it on Pienta and another 16-year-old student who was stabbed in the hand.

After the tragedy, students from Montgomery held a memorial honoring their classmate. Many Vikings spoke out at Santa Rosa City Schools District-hosted listening sessions, held school walkouts and attended school board meetings to advocate for improved safety, security and mental health resources.

Through all of it, their teachers stood by them.

“They're a pretty resilient bunch, which is why most of us have not walked away,” said Jim LaFrance, a math teacher and student body adviser.

In March, after Jayden’s death, he said it felt like they’d hit a low point.

“It was like ‘what the hell ― just close us down and fix the facility and reopen us in a couple of years as a new school.”

But the Vikings pushed through, and eventually they “really found their voice,” he said.

Some of their personal stories are the definition of perseverance, he said.

“I hope that they look back and realize that the people on this campus care about them.”

The seniors also set an example for younger students, incoming Principal Santos said.

“They are a very empathetic and warm group of kids that are going to do amazing things within our community,” she said. “I think we’re very fortunate to see them moving forward.”

That spirit is something the senior class is undoubtedly proud of.

Olivia Mitchell, 18, said the biggest lesson she learned was realizing her coping mechanisms and learning that it’s OK to depend on the people around you.

“You knew you weren’t going through everything alone,” she said.

Now as some of them part ways, these seniors know what it’s like to fail and keep going, said senior Olympia Weiss in her graduation speech.

“I’ve been dreaming about this day forever ― It’s still setting in,” said Isabella “Izzy” Sullivan, 18. “We were put through so much. And here we are, still here today. One tight-knit group.”

Mixed feelings of pride, relief, sadness and excitement reverberated off the student body as they marched onto the field. Together, they’d built a strong sense of community and courage to speak up after everything they’d been through.

The Vikings whooped and clapped heartily, cheering one another when they took the stage and were handed diplomas by Fong.

“Our class is strong and resilient. Loud and not shy,” Sullivan said. “We proved it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.