Montgomery High School students and staff have been invited back to the east Santa Rosa campus Friday for an informal school-sponsored gathering, the first since classes were canceled Wednesday following the stabbing death of a student.

In what appears to be Principal Adam Paulson’s first public message to the school community since Wednesday night after 16-year-old Jayden Jess Pienta was killed, Paulson encouraged students and staff to come together to provide support to each other ahead of classes resuming on Monday.

“We know the last few days have been very difficult,” Paulson said in a 7:24 p.m. email sent Thursday to students, parents and the school community. “The purpose is to gather as a community and support one another during this difficult time. We look forward to seeing you on Friday. If you choose not to attend, please take care of yourself and we will see you on Monday.”

The event, scheduled for 12:30 to 2 p.m. on the school quad, will feature food and an art project led by Raizes Collective, a Santa Rosa-based bilingual and bicultural organization created to empower the community through art.

Support services for students, families and staff will also be available.

Just shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, two 16-year-old students entered an art class and engaged a 15-year-old student in a fistfight, police said. After a brief break, the 15-year-old student pulled out a knife and stabbed both older boys.

One of the older boys, Pienta, died from his wounds after being take to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and the other student was stabbed in the hand.

The 15-year-old student was later arrested on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide.

Community groups held a prayer walk on the campus Thursday morning and Pienta’s family and friends gathered later in the day to release balloons in Pienta’s memory around an ever-growing makeshift memorial.

School officials and district administrators have remained mostly silent as questions mount over what, if anything, could’ve been done to stop the deadly fight, which involved students who had a prior history of altercations at Montgomery High, according to friends, family and police officials, and what changes will be made to prevent another tragedy in the future.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.