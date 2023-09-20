A 14-year-old Montgomery High School student was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing a fake gun to school, police said.

The gun was discovered about 10 a.m. after officials found a video of the gun in the student’s open backpack, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The video was filmed by a classmate and circulated via social media.

Staff identified the student who posted the video and the one with the gun before removing them from their classes, police said.

Investigators found the gun in the student’s locker and verified it was fake.

Officials determined the boy had not waved it at anyone and that the incident was not gang-related.

Police arrested the boy on suspicion of having an imitation gun at a public school. He was later released to his parent.

