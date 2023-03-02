Montgomery High School Principal Adam Paulson announced in a Wednesday evening message sent to parents, students and the school community that the Santa Rosa school’s campus would remain closed Thursday following the fatal stabbing of a student.

A 15-year-old freshman at Montgomery High School was in his art class Wednesday morning when two 16-year-old juniors at the Santa Rosa school burst into an art classroom and began fighting with the boy.

The altercation was initially stopped by staff but resumed and the freshman produced a folding knife with a 4-to-5 inch blade, stabbing the two juniors, police said.

One of the older students was stabbed in the upper body three times, police said. He died after initially being treated on the campus and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, police said.

The other upperclassman was stabbed in his left hand and also was taken to Memorial Hospital.

The boy who police said wielded the knife fled and was found about 40 minutes later nearly a mile north of campus, where he was taken into custody.

Montgomery High entered a lockdown amid the incident, prompting eight other nearby schools to also lock down its campuses.

Classes and after-school activities for the remainder of Wednesday were canceled.