Montgomery High School track coach Bryan Bradley dies suddenly at 39

Bryan Bradley, a longtime track and cross-country coach at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa, died Tuesday, school administrators confirmed. He was 39.

Bradley died while coaching a cross-country practice around 4:15 p.m. at Trione-Annadel State Park west of Santa Rosa.

The cause of his death is unknown, said Dean Haskins, the school’s athletic director.

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter landed at the state park and a paramedic on board took over for somebody who was giving Bradley CPR. He was pronounced dead at the scene, near the intersection of the Canyon and Spring Creek trails, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bradley had coached at the school for more than 15 years.

“He was a very kind, generous, dedicated, selfless coach,” Haskins said. "He will be deeply missed.“

Bradley was a graduate of the school. His name still appears on the school’s track and field record board for the long jump.

This is a developing story. Check back for more on Bradley’s life and his impact on Montgomery High School.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.