Montgomery High student assaulted in gang related incident, police say

A Montgomery High School student was assaulted while walking home from campus this week in what’s believed to be a gang-related incident, police said Thursday.

The 15-year-old student was walking home on Wednesday in a neighborhood just east of the high school when two other students attacked him, kicking him and stealing his shoes, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Matt Crosbie said in a news release. He said the student did not report the assault to school officials or the police.

Crosbie said police learned of the incident Thursday during an investigation prompted by anonymous tips that several unknown students planned to come to school Thursday with weapons including guns and attack another student.

The Wednesday attack is believed to be gang-related, Crosbie said in the news release, because clothing worn by the assailants and the shoes that were stolen were “specific colors related to rival criminal street gangs.“

No arrests were reported and no suspects were identified. No further information was immediately available about the reported plan by students to bring weapons to the campus.

The incident was the latest associated with Montgomery during what has been a difficult year for the east Santa Rosa high school, beginning March 1 when a student was fatally stabbed on campus.

Since then, there have been at least three other incidents involving students accused of bringing weapons on campus or engaging in fights off campus.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested last week on suspicion of bringing a fake gun to school. He was arrested after another student posted a video of the gun on social media and it was shared with police.

Also last week, two Montgomery High School students were arrested after police said they found a gun and possible gang-related clothing in their residence.

Separately, a 12-year-old student at Slater Middle School was arrested Thursday on suspicion of possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds after a switchblade knife was found in his belongings, Crosbie said.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay