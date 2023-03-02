The 16-year-old boy killed during a fight in a classroom at Montgomery High School was identified by Santa Rosa police late Wednesday.

Authorities identified Jayden Jess Pienta, 16, of Santa Rosa, as the boy killed after bursting into a classroom with another boy and starting a fight with a 15-year-old freshman.

A teacher and three staff members rushed to stop the fight but the fight resumed, the freshman retaliated, pulling out a folding knife with a 4- to 5-inch blade, police said.

As students watched, one of the older students, 16, was stabbed in the upper body three times. He died after initially being treated on the campus and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, police said.

The other upperclassman, also 16, was stabbed in his left hand and also was taken to Memorial Hospital.

The 15-year-old boy who police said wielded the knife fled and was found about 40 minutes later nearly a mile north of campus, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Montgomery High School officials initiated a lockdown of its campus due to the situation and the school canceled classes for the rest of the day Wednesday as well as Thursday.